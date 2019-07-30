17 dead as Army aviation plane on routine patrol crashes in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: At least 17 people, including five crew members and 12 civilians, lost their lives after a Pakistan Army aviation aircraft on a routine training flight crashed into a residential area near Mora Kalu in Rawalpindi in the wee hours of Tuesday.

According to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release, 12 others were wounded in the incident. They were shifted to the nearby hospital. The authorities had declared an emergency in three nearest hospitals.

According to media reports, soon after the crash, a massive fire broke out that engulfed several houses. However, the cause of the accident or the type of aircraft involved is still unknown.

The ISPR said that “rescue teams of the Pakistan Army and Rescue 1122 had reached the site of the incident and the fire had been extinguished”.

According to military’s media wing, the crew members martyred in the incident, including two pilots, were; Lt. Col. Saqib (pilot), Lt. Col. Waseem (pilot), Naib Subedar Afzal, Havaldar Ibne Ameen and Havaldar Rehmat.

