NA session marred by ruckus once again

ISLAMABAD: Session of National Assembly has been marred by the ruckus yet again after Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and treasury benches engaged in a row.

According to the details, on not being given an opportunity to speak in the assembly by the deputy speaker, PPP members started protesting. Instead of allowing a PPP lawmaker to speak, deputy speaker kept giving the chance to PTI members only.

Later, when the situation worsened, Faisal Vawda and Agha Rafi Ullah tried to make things better but it was too late.

Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri sensed the gravity of the situation and adjourned the session till Thursday 4 PM.