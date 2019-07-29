Karachi rains turn weather pleasant, cause power outage as 400 feeders trip

KARACHI: Weather took a turn for the better for Karachi residents early on Monday, however shortly after the rain began, several areas of the city faced power outage.

Following the first spell of rain early in the morning, around 400 feeders of the Karachi-Electric power supply company tripped, sources said.

The airport area of the city recorded four mm of rain within the first two hours, whereas, the Meteorological Department predicted that it can rain up to 40 to 45 mm as it will rain heavily today and on Tuesday as well.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department, the monsoon system will likely end on Wednesday and there are not many chances of rains in the first week of August.

Meanwhile, the power supply in the city’s several areas presented a dismal picture. According to the KE spokesman, the power company is working to restore electricity in the city.

The KE spokesman said that power to the water board is being supplied.

In Hyderabad, heavy rains wreaked havoc and roads were mostly inundated. At several places, residents faced sheer difficulties as water entered houses and electric supply was suspended too.