Barrister Saif appointed as presiding officer for Senate chairman election

ISLAMABAD: President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi on Monday appointed Senator Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif as the presiding officer on no-confidence motion matter of Senator Sadiq Sanjrani.

As per details, Barrister Saif will chair the session as progress has been made regarding the Senate meeting on August 1.

On July 27, a four-member government delegation led by Senate Leader Shibli Faraz called on Senator Hasil Bizenjo at his residence, where Bizenjo confirmed that he is the candidate of the opposition parties to contest for Chairman Senate and now it is not possible to retract the no-confidence motion.