Ali Zaidi criticises Sindh govt over flooded streets

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Monday criticised the Sindh government over flooding in Karachi and other parts of Sindh due to monsoon rains.

Responding to Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari’s tweet, the minister told her to ask her father and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari about his income through which supports his lifestyle and his association with Uzair Baloch. He also told her to ask her father why the United Nations’ (UN) report on her Benazir Bhutto’s murder has not been published yet.

Moreover, with a hint of sarcasm, the minister told her to thank Zardari for the party’s “good governance” which was visible after the rain in the city.

Can u please ask ur dad the following Q’s: 1- His source of income to support this lifestyle? 2- Why has the UN report on BB’s murder not published? 3- His association with Uzair Baloch 4- & please also thank him for the good governance that is visible after today’s rain👇🏼 https://t.co/JPlb5oBQOI pic.twitter.com/fn0vRVlQvR — Ali Haider Zaidi (@AliHZaidiPTI) July 29, 2019

Earlier, Bakhtawar had tweeted against #FixIt campaigner Alamgir Khan who had been arrested by the police on Sunday briefly after which he was released on bail. The activist had been arrested over a clash with PPP workers.