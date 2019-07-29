﻿ Ali Zaidi criticises Sindh govt over flooded streets | Pakistan Today

Ali Zaidi criticises Sindh govt over flooded streets

by News Desk , (Last Updated 4 hours ago)

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Monday criticised the Sindh government over flooding in Karachi and other parts of Sindh due to monsoon rains.

Responding to Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari’s tweet, the minister told her to ask her father and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari about his income through which supports his lifestyle and his association with Uzair Baloch. He also told her to ask her father why the United Nations’ (UN) report on her Benazir Bhutto’s murder has not been published yet.

Moreover, with a hint of sarcasm, the minister told her to thank Zardari for the party’s “good governance” which was visible after the rain in the city.

Earlier, Bakhtawar had tweeted against #FixIt campaigner Alamgir Khan who had been arrested by the police on Sunday briefly after which he was released on bail. The activist had been arrested over a clash with PPP workers.



Related posts

Top