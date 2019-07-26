Mustafa Kamal granted protective bail in NAB case

by INP , (Last Updated about 1 hour ago)

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday approved Pak Saarzameen Party (PSP) Chief Mustafa Kamal’s request for protective bail in the illegal land allotment case.

On June 22, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had filed a reference against Kamal and others regarding the alleged illegal allotment of around 5,500 square yards of commercial land to Bahria Town for a multistorey building.

An accountability court on July 11 reissued notices to Kamal and two others for the third time.

According to details, the leader arrived at the court and submitted his bail petition to avoid arrest by the anti-corruption watchdog.

A two-member bench, comprising Justice Mohammad Iqbal Kalhoro and Justice Shamsuddin Abbasi, on Friday approved Kamal’s request for protective bail and ordered him to submit surety bond worth Rs1 million.