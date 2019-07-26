Light rain turns weather pleasant in city

KARACHI: The weather in the metropolis turned pleasant after several areas received light rain on Friday.

According to Met office, a strong south-westerly sea breeze was blowing through the metropolis since morning and wind speed ranged between 33 and 56 knots.

A weather system from Rajasthan is expected to fully impact the city once it reaches here on July 27. However, the heaviest rainfall is expected on July 29 and 30.

Pakistan Meteorological Department predicted that widespread rains, wind-thunderstorm is expected in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Hazara, Malakand, Peshawar, Mardan divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir, while at scattered places in Kohat, Bannu, D.I.Khan, Zhob, Kalat, Sibbi, Naseerabad, D.G Khan, Multan, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur divisions and Gilgit Baltistan. Heavy to very heavy falls are also expected at scattered places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Lahore divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir.