PPP’s Baksh Khan Mahar leads NA-25 Ghotki polls: unofficial results

The polling for NA-25 Ghotki ended on Tuesday and according to unofficial and unverified results, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) candidate Sardar Muhammad Baksh Khan Mahar is currently leading the race with 23,041 votes while his opponent Ahmed Khan Mahar remains behind with 22,987 votes so far.

Ahmed Khan is contesting independently. However, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pir Pagara-led Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) are supporting him.

The National Assembly (NA) seat fell vacant after the death of federal minister for narcotics control Ali Mohammad Mahar on May 21 after a cardiac arrest.

NA-205 is among the two NA seats for Ghotki. The district also has four seats in the provincial assembly of Sindh.

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), there are 339,699 registered voters in NA-205, of which 204,980 are men and 155,895 women.