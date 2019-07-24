Pakistan-funded modern hospital inaugurated in Afghanistan’s Logar

Minister for States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) Shehryar Khan Afridi on Wednesday inaugurated a Pakistan-funded state-of-the-art hospital in Logar province of Afghanistan.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, the minister said that the 100-bed Nayeb Aminullah Hospital was a gift from the people of Pakistan for their Afghan brethren.

The state-of-the-art Nayeb Aminullah Hospital was built by the Pakistan government at a cost of $18 million.

On the special occasion, the Afghan officials expressed their gratitude for the generous gift and praised Pakistan’s assistance in the health sector.

Earlier on April 20, Pakistan had officially handed over 200-bed state-of-the-art Muhammad Ali Jinnah Hospital to the government of Afghanistan.

The hospital was completed at a cost of $24m. Vice-President of Afghanistan Mohammad Sarwar Danish had graced the inaugural event as the Chief Guest.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan and Afghan Minister of Public Health Dr Ferozuddin Feroz had jointly inaugurated Muhammad Ali Jinnah Hospital in an auspicious ceremony in Kabul.

Ali Muhammad Khan had expressed the hope that Jinnah Hospital would be a substantial contribution to the health sector of Afghanistan.