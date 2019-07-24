Pak, US share objective of reaching peaceful solution in Afghanistan, says PM Imran

WASHINGTON D.C.: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that Pakistan has the same objective as the United States of reaching a peaceful solution in Afghanistan as quickly as possible.

Addressing members of the US Congress in Washington on Tuesday (midnight in Pakistan), the premier said Pakistan had always close ties with the US and expressed the hope to get back to the relationship, which was based on truth and trust as well as mutual respect.

The Prime Minister asserted the whole idea of his tour was to make the people in the US have a better understanding of Pakistan. He observed, unfortunately, Pakistan was misunderstood in the US, especially after the horrific 9/11 attacks and the subseqyuent war against terrorism.

“More than 70,000 Pakistani died and our economy suffered enormous loss in the war,” the Prime Minister said, adding, Pakistan was fighting the US war of terror as it had nothing to do with the 9/11.

“Al Qaida was in Afghanistan and there were no militant Taliban in Pakistan. It was very important that he met President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and explained to them the way forward and that the relationship has to be based on mutual trust.”

He said Pakistan is trying its level best to bring Taliban to the negotiation table and significant achievement has been made so far in this regard. “However, it is not an easy task,” he said.

“The entire country including state institutions is on the same page for a common objective of a peaceful solution to the Afghan conflict.

Ahead of the address, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she was introduced to Pakistan during her time at university when another student, dressed in a sari, told her to read books in the library on Mohammed Ali Jinnah, through which she had learned about the “greatness of the statesmen”.

Pelosi said that the relationship between Pakistan and the United States was an “important one”.

As she welcomed the premier, Pelosi thanked Pakistan for the “beautiful gift” of Pakistani-Americans that the country had given to the US.

A number of congressmen and Co-Chair of Pakistan-US Caucus warmly received the Prime Minister at the Capitol Hill. They appreciated the role Pakistan was playing especially in the Afghan peace process. The congress members observed that Prime Minister Imran Khan had made history by proposing a solution to the lingering Afghan issue. They admitted Pakistan had suffered a lot in the war against terror and militancy.