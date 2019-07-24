Court extends Hafiz Saeed’s judicial remand for 14 days

GUJRANWALA: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday extended the judicial remand of incarcerated Jamaatud-Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed for 14 days.

Special ATC judge Syed Ali Imran ordered the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) to complete its investigation and present a formal chalan in court on August 7.

The court, then, ordered that Saeed should also be presented on Aug 7.

Hafiz Saeed was arrested on July 17 in connection with a terrorism financing case while he was on his way from Lahore to Gujranwala.

Following the arrest, he was sent to prison on judicial remand after he was presented before a Gujranwala anti-terrorism court (ATC).

On July 3, the top 13 leaders of the banned JuD, including Saeed and deputy chief Abdul Rehman Makki, were booked in nearly two dozen cases for terror financing and money laundering under the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.