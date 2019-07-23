PTI and MQM-P to resolve all issues through talks, Tareen says

–PTI leader says another round of talks will be held on July 30 in Islamabad

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Jahangir Khan Tareen on Tuesday met the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leadership to sort bilateral differences.

Addressing reporters after the meeting, Tareen said that the two sides have agreed to resolve all their issues through dialogue for which the next round of talks will be held in Islamabad on July 30.

“We have constituted a committee to deal with all coalition partners,” Tareen said, adding that he also asked MQM’s Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui to constitute a committee within the party to coordinate with the PTI.

Talking about the issues being faced by Karachi, he said, “We have spent our first year dealing with the mess left by former governments. Now, we will focus on Karachi.”

He added that the PTI would fulfill all legitimate desires of the MQM regarding the megalopolis. “I have held a two-hour-long meeting with our lawmakers from Karachi and we discussed only Karachi.”

In exchange for MQM-P’s support for the federal government, the PTI had promised that a special federal package would be announced for Karachi, with an emphasis on the provision of water for its residents. Additionally, the PTI had agreed that Sindh police reforms will be implemented, a university will be established in Hyderabad, and constituencies identified by MQM-P would also be audited, according to the contents of the memorandum of understanding.

Later, the MQM leaders started complaining and taking a harsh tone against the PTI until last month, when the former got another ministry amid political turmoil in the NA ahead of the budget session.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, amid a political tug of war between the government and the opposition to gain maximum support over the passage of the federal budget, had decided to give another portfolio to the MQM in a late-night development after a meeting with Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and MQM leaders.