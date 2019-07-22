Pakistan needs to mobilize tax revenue, cut debt, says acting IMF chief

WASHINGTON: Acting International Monetary Fund (IMF) Director David Lipton has said that Pakistan needs to mobilize domestic tax revenue to ensure funds for social and development programs while reducing debt.

He expressed these views in a statement after his meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday

The two officials discussed recent economic developments and implementation of Pakistan’s IMF-supported economic reforms, which are aimed at stabilizing the economy, strengthening institutions and paving the way for sustainable and balanced growth.

Khan’s government faces mounting pressure as rising prices and tough austerity policies under Pakistan’s latest bailout from the IMF are squeezing the middle class that helped carry it to power.

Lipton said the IMF and other international partners were working closely with the Pakistani government to support the implementation of the reforms.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also met with the President of the World Bank David Malpass.

“Just concluded constructive meeting with Pakistan PM Khan where we discussed his important ideas on transformational policies to accelerate equitable growth and job creation for Pakistanis,” Malpass tweeted.