Imran has given charge of Pakistan to IMF: Marriyum

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Monday that Prime Minister Imran Khan has handed over charge of Pakistan to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The PML-N spokesperson was also critical of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s address to overseas Pakistanis in Washington DC.

“The prime minister should tell overseas Pakistanis that roti, business, employment and freedom of speech are all shut in Pakistan. He should also tell them about Pakistan being handed over to the IMF,” Aurangzeb said.

Marriyum Aurangzeb further said the prime minister should have also spoken on the rising inflation and lowering investment in the country.

The IMF’s Executive Board on July 3 had approved a three-year bailout package worth $6 billion to Pakistan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan during his three-day visit to the US met with officials from the IMF.

Pakistan needs to mobilize domestic tax revenue to ensure funds for social and development programs while reducing debt, the acting director of the IMF said after the meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The two officials discussed recent economic developments and implementation of Pakistan’s IMF-supported economic reforms, which are aimed at stabilizing the economy, strengthening institutions and paving the way for sustainable and balanced growth, David Lipton said in a statement.

Khan’s government faces mounting pressure as rising prices and tough austerity policies under Pakistan’s latest bailout from the IMF are squeezing the middle class that helped carry it to power.

Lipton said the IMF and other international partners were working closely with the Pakistani government to support the implementation of the reforms.