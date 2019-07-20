PTI’s only aim is to defame me, says Shehbaz

LAHORE: Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif said during the hearing of the Ramzan Sugar Mills case that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) only aim is to defame me but in this attempt, they will only further lose their credibility.

He said this while the hearing was being conducted in an accountability court in Lahore and Judge Muhammad Wasim Akhtar presided over the proceedings.

Shehbaz Sharif affirmed that fake news was published against him in a foreign newspaper claiming that he embezzled earthquake funds. “May Allah always keep me away from such money,” he said.

The opposition leader said that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is free to file another case in this regard against him and bring him to the court if he really has embezzled the money.

The court inquired about Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz, to which the NAB prosecutor replied that he could not be produced before the court as he is on judicial remand and being interrogated in assets case by the bureau.

Hamza Shahbaz’s counsel argued that it is a violation of court orders to not present his client. The accountability court directed the anti-graft agency to produce Hamza Shahbaz in the next hearing and adjourned the proceedings till August 1.