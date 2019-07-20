Polling for elections on 16 seats of erstwhile FATA underway

Voting of elections on sixteen general seats of erstwhile FATA is underway. Polling will continue till 05.00 pm without any break.

Two hundred and eighty-five candidates are in the run. Eighty-four candidates are contesting election from the platform of different political parties while two hundred and one are independents.

One thousand eight hundred and ninety-five polling stations have been established for this purpose.

Complaint Centers have also been established in ECP secretariat Islamabad as well as in ECP office in Peshawar.