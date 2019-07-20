Govt remained neutral during elections in ex-FATA: Firdous Awan

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan on Saturday said that elections in erstwhile FATA were successful as tribal people had voted in large numbers to exercise their constitutional and democratic right and the government remained neutral during the whole process.

Addressing a news conference here, she paid tributes to the sacrifices of armed forces and civil institutions to restore the law and order in the area.

She said the peaceful election proved that people have expressed solidarity with the country.

Further, she said that Prime Minister Imran Khan, during his visit to the US, will sensitise the international community about the sacrifices rendered by Pakistan in bringing peace and stability to the region. “Pakistan has emerged as a proponent of peace and the entire world has acknowledged this fact. The visit will protect defence, national interest and security of the country,” she added.

She said that Pakistan has a pivotal role in peace efforts aimed at resolving the conflict in Afghanistan, and the civil and military leadership is on the same page regarding putting the national interest above all things.

The PM’s special assistant said that the premier’s visit has set an example of austerity and of saving the national exchequer’s money as the prime minister is travelling by a commercial flight and will stay at the residence of Pakistan’s ambassador in the US.

Referring to the role of opposition parties in the country, she said that the gang devoid of political maturity is spreading fake and poisonous propaganda to mislead people but it will not work.

She also said that no final report has been prepared of the forensic audit of an alleged video as yet and any news in this regard is false.

Replying to a question, she said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has time and again reiterated that process of accountability will continue at every cost so, there will be NRO for anyone. “The law will take its course in dealing with corruption cases and the government wants the courts working without any pressure or influence to dispense justice,” she concluded.