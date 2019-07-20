Firdous denies scandalous video was forensically audited

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Saturday said the Punjab Forensic Laboratory had not issued any report on audio and videotape, claiming nothing was sent to it for the said purpose.

Speaking at a press conference here, she said some sections of the media aired a report about the audio and videotape, citing the director general of Punjab Forensic Laboratory.

The media reports were the work of a ‘mafia of liars’, she added.

Firdous said the Cyber Crime Wing of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had its own arrangements and it would submit its report to the Supreme Court, which was looking into the issue of tape.

She said the videotape shown by Maryam Nawaz during a press conference was “tampered”.

The special assistant said during her appearance in the accountability court, Maryam Nawaz made her “dress the part of a marketing campaign proving that she was devoid of political maturity”.

Firdous said Ahsan Iqbal kept himself busy in building a sports stadium in the border area [Narowal] of Pakistan. Ahsan Iqbal did not have time to answer the questions of NAB about Public Procurement Rules and the process of tendering, but he had time to “mislead people and pile up falsehood”, she added.

The special assistant said now PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal was saying that as the report on audio and videotape was true, Nawaz Sharif should be released.

She also hit back at the criticism made by Maryam on Imran’s US visit, where he was accompanied by the top military leadership.

Responding to her tweet, the special assistant asked Maryam not to trample the truth out of malice towards the prime minister.

She recalled former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani was accompanied by then army chief Gen Ashfaq Parvez Kayani on an official visit to the US, former premier Nawaz Sharif had ex-army chief Raheel Sharif with him during his trip to Washington, and likewise, ex-PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was also accompanied by COAS General Qamar Jawed Bajwa on his official visit to the US.

In a tweet earlier today, Maryam apparently took a jibe at PM Imran for being accompanied by Gen Bajwa on a three-day official visit to the US.