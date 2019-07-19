President Trump to receive PM Imran at White House, says Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Friday said that United States President Donald Trump will greet Prime Minister Imran Khan at White House.

He was addressing a press conference in Washington on the upcoming visit of PM Khan to the United States.

He further said that PM Imran will hold talks with different US officials during his visit to the United States.

“Two meetings between Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Donald Trump will be held,” Qureshi said, adding that the first meeting will take place at the Oval Office and the second one will take place in the cabinet room.

The foreign minister said PM Imran, during his stay, will also hold meetings with the representatives of IMF and World Bank besides interaction with the members of Pakistani community in the United States.

It is pertinent to mention here that PM Imran will leave for the United States visit on a commercial flight accompanied by a small delegation, including Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, ISI DG Faiz Hameed and ISPR DG Asif Ghafoor.