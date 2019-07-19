Samsam Bukhari, Basharat Raja lose portfolios in major cabinet reshuffle

LAHORE: In a bid to improve governance, the Punjab government revamped the provincial cabinet on Friday.

According to reports, Mian Aslam Iqbal has been given an additional portfolio of the information ministry replacing Syed Sumsam Bukhari. He will continue to be the minister of industries, commerce and investment, in addition to his new job.

Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs, Local Bodies, and Community Development Basharat Raja has been assigned the ministry of social welfare and Bait-ul-Mal department.

Sports Minister Muhammad Taimur Khan has been given the tourism department, while Mohammad Ajmal has been inducted into the Chief Minister’s inspection team.

It is pertinent to mention here that the decision of reshuffling in Punjab cabinet emerged after Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to the provincial capital on Thursday and subsequent meetings with Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Governor Chaudhary Sarwar.

Prime Minister Khan discussed the overall situation of Punjab and the matters related to the development and public welfare in the province with chief minister Usman Buzdar.