Have simple majority to dethrone Senate chairman: Raja Zafarul Haq

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Raja Zafarul Haq claimed to have ample number in the Senate to remove the incumbent chairman Sadiq Sanjrani.

Talking to a private TV channel, Haq said there is no question about withdrawing the no-confidence motion against the Senate chairman and “We are in contact with all senators of the opposition.”

He mentioned that there can be no possibility of being short of votes in the Senate.

The PML-N leader said that the Senate session is likely to be summoned on July 23.

Earlier, on July 9, opposition parties had submitted a resolution against Sanjrani to the secretariat of the Upper House with signatures of 38 opposition members. The opposition also filed requisition for a session of the Senate.

The opposition senators will vote in favor of a resolution against the Senate chairman, demanding his resignation, else a no-trust motion will be tabled in the house, sources added.