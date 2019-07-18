Faisal Raza Abidi acquitted in contempt of court case

ISLAMABAD: A cybercrime court in Islamabad on Thursday acquitted former Senator Faisal Raza Abidi in a court of contempt case.

Cybercrime court judge Tahir Mehmood announced the ruling for the former senator, acquitting him in a case pertaining to usage of inappropriate words against the judiciary.

The court, in its decision, stated: “Prosecution has been unable to prove the accusations imposed on Mr Raza Abidi”.

It is to be noted that an FIR was filed against the PPP leader on 21 September 2018 under acts of terrorism for using defamatory language against the former Chief Justice Saqib Nisar and insulting the judiciary during an interview to a news channel.