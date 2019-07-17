Trump hails arrest of ‘so-called mastermind of Mumbai attacks’ Hafiz Saeed

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday hailed the arrest of Hafiz Muhammad Saeed — chief of the banned Jamaatud Dawa (JuD) — who India accuses of being the mastermind of the deadly 2008 Mumbai attacks and Washington has declared a global terrorist.

“After a ten-year search, the so-called ‘mastermind’ of the Mumbai Terror attacks has been arrested in Pakistan. Great pressure has been exerted over the last two years to find him!” said Trump without naming Saeed.

Saeed — who had a $10 million US bounty on his head — was taken into custody earlier in the day by counter-terrorism forces and sent to prison on judicial remand.

Trump’s tweet comes days before Prime Minister Imran Khan’s scheduled visit to Washington on July 22.