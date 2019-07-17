Bid to smuggle foreign currency worth millions to Dubai foiled

ISLAMABAD: The Airport Security Force (ASF) foiled a bid to smuggle foreign currency worth millions of rupees to Dubai and arrested an accused here on Wednesday.

According to details, the ASF during the search of baggage of a passenger identified as Zakir leaving for Dubai through a private airline flight at Islamabad International Airport recovered 37,000 Saudi Riyal and 37,000 Emirati Dirham.

The ASF confiscated the recovered foreign currency worth millions of rupees and after offloading, arrested the accused.