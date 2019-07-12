Fraudster pretending to be NAB officer held

QUETTA: A fraudster pretending as an officer of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and involved in receiving a huge sum of money from people was arrested here on Thursday.

Taking notice of public complaints, a special team of NAB and police on directives of Chairman NAB Justice Javed Iqbal conducted an operation in Quetta.

During operation, an employee of Metropolitan Corporation Office Quetta identified as Adeel Shehzad was arrested.

The detainee pretending to be a senior officer of NAB had received huge sum of money from people.

NAB Balochistan DG clarified said that the Bureau works in limits of law and constitution and never blackmails citizens.

He said that no one would be allowed to use the name of NAB for personal interests and strict action will be taken against elements involved in such illegal practices.