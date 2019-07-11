Judge Arshad Malik calls on acting IHC CJ

–SC moved against ‘leaked video’ of Judge Arshad Malik

Accountability Judge Arshad Malik called on Islamabad High Court Acting Chief Justice Amir Farooq on Thursday.

This was the second meeting of the judge with IHC CJ ever since Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership produced an alleged video of him during a press conference wherein the judge could be heard saying that the decision against Nawaz was forced.

Given the background, it’s a strong possibility both judges met to deliberate over the ‘leaked’ video shared by the PML-N during a news conference last week.

Justice Farooq had met with the Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa.

Meanwhile, Supreme Court was also moved today to launch an inquiry into the video scandal that broke during a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) news conference on July 6.

A constitutional petition, submitted by Ishtiaq Ahmed Mirza through his lawyer Chaudhry Munir Sadiq at the top court, named the federal government, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, PML-N Vice-President Maryam Safdar, senior PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Nasir Butt and Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) as respondents.

It requested the court to initiate a contempt of court proceedings against all the entities involved in the scandal.