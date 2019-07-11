Ex-Senate chairman Nayyar Bukhari dubs PM’s Karachi visit as ‘futile’

LAHORE: Former Senate chairman Nayyar Bukhari mocked Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding the latter’s recent visit to Karachi, declaring it as “futile and unsuccessful”.

Prime Minister, along with federal ministers and economic team, on Wednesday, paid a day-long visit to the port city in order to allay the concerns and address all reservations of the trading community.

However, the meeting remained inconclusive as PM declined to accept any demand.

Nayyar Bukhari said: “Seems like Imran Khan is yet to climb out of the container. The government’s run with responsibility, not with overbearing conduct”.

He alleged Premier of not adopting the right attitude while meeting the delegation comprising metropolis’s businessmen.

“The public is not accepting current PTI government’s actions of blaming past rulers for every incompetent move”, the PPP stalwart concluded.