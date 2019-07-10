Firdous blasts past govts for spending ‘lavishly’ on foreign tours

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan has lambasted former governments for “lavishly spending the national exchequer” on foreign trips.

Taking to Twitter, she said that the “time has arrived when those who spent the money of poor people on their foreign trips will be held liable”.

“These plunderers are now shamelessly declaring their trips as a discretion. They also undertook personal visits abroad at the expense of national kitty,” Firdous regretted.

In another statement, she expressed deep sorrow and grief over the murder of anchorperson Mureed Abbas.

According to the statement, Firdous offered condolences over the tragic death of Abbas and prayed for the departed soul.