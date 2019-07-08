Govt does not care about opposition’s protests: Naeemul Haque

KARACHI: A day after the PML-N’s post-midnight rally in Mandi Bahauddin, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Naeem-ul-Haq on Monday said that the PTI government did not care about the protests of the opposition.

While talking to a private news channel, Haque said that the incumbent Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani was “performing well” while adding that the “opposition could not agree on a single name for the post [of Senate chairman]”.

“We [the government] have no objection if they [opposition] protest while abiding by the law,” he said.

He said that if “anyone tries to take the law into their hands then the state will take necessary actions.”

Earlier on July 6, the joint opposition’s Rehbar committee unanimously agreed to replace Sadiq Sanjrani and elect a new Senate chairman.