Traders withdraw strike call after Sindh governor’s assurance

All Karachi Tajir Ittehad committee has called off the three-day strike they had announced against the recent imposition of taxes, after meeting with Sindh Governor Imran Ismail.

The Karachi-based businessmen and traders had also demanded the removal of Imran Ismail as Governor of Sindh. “He [Governor] should take his words back or head home,” they had said.

According to the details, the Karachi Tajir Action Committee (KTAC) decided to take back the strike call after Governor Ismail assured the traders that their grievance would be addressed.

Imran Ismail also assured the traders that he would arrange a meeting between the traders and PM Imran on July 11.

Talking to journalists, Singh governor thanked the traders for taking back the strike call and added that the business community presented their proposal in connection with tax collection and revenue generation during the meeting.

The traders have also demanded direct intervention of Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa into the matter.

It is pertinent to mention here that 1,140 markets woulod have been closed if the traders had gone forward with the strike.