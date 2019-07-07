PEMRA puts 21 channels on notice for airing ‘unedited’ Maryam’s presser

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has issued notices to 21 TV channels for the “unedited live telecast” of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz’s press conference in Lahore on Saturday.

During the press conference, Maryam had claimed that the judge hearing the case of Nawaz Sharif was coerced to make an unfavourable judgement in the case.

PEMRA tweeted late night on Saturday, saying the “unedited live telecast” of Maryam’s speech “against [the] judiciary and state institutions” was in violation of the regulatory body’s laws and code of conduct.

According to the show cause notices issued to TV channels on July 6, the airing of such content was in violation of the Constitution, the orders of the Supreme Court as well as PEMRA laws and the Electronic Media (Programmes and Advertisements) Code of Conduct, 2015.

PEMRA directed the TV channels from airing any part of the press conference as it would be considered a “deliberate attempt to violate” the directives as well as orders of the judiciary.

The media regulatory body said that the telecast of such content was in violation of Section 20 of Pemra Ordinance, 2002 as amended in Pemra (Amendment) Act, 2007 read with Clause 3(l) (h,j,l), 3(4), 4(9,10), 5, 17,22 and 23 of Electronic Media (Programmes and Advertisements) Code of Conduct, 2015.

Section 20 of the Pemra Ordinance, 2002 states the terms and conditions for those issued a licence, including:

(a) ensure preservation of the sovereignty, security and integrity of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan

(b) ensure preservation of the national, cultural, social and religious values and the principles of public policy as enshrined in the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan

(c) ensure that all programmes and advertisements do not contain or encourage violence, terrorism, racial, ethnic or religious discrimination, sectarianism, extremism, militancy, hatred, pornography, obscenity, vulgarity or other material offensive to commonly accepted standards of decency

Additionally, the notice said that the unedited live telecast was contemptuous to the orders of the Supreme Court.

The notice stated that in a suo motu case order dated September 12, 2018, the apex court had “expressed serious concerns on unprofessional and biased programmes/content on sensitive matters and had ordered Pemra to ensure compliance of [the] code of conduct”.

The TV channels were asked for a show cause within seven days of the issuance of the notice about why appropriate legal action should not be taken against the channels for the violation.

They added that if the channels did not comply with the notice, proceedings could be initiated against them under Section 29, 30 and 33 of the PEMRA Ordinance, 2002 and an application for initiating contempt proceedings would also be filed with the Supreme Court.