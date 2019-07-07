Govt will expose elements involved in maligning AC judge: Firdous

–SPAM says govt will take action against media house where video was prepared

SIALKOT: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday said that the government has decided to carry out the forensic audit of the audio and video presented by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz on Saturday pertaining to an accountability court judge.

Addressing a press conference in Sialkot, she said that the elements who were involved in the preparation of the video will also be exposed.

She pointed out that this video was prepared in a media house and action will be taken against it as per the rules and regulations of Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA).

Firdous said the very press release of accountability court judge has exposed the lies of Maryam and the PML-N leadership.

She said this video is also part of the conspiracy to hoodwink and misguide the masses. “Maryam’s press conference was a suicide attempt on behalf of PML-N,” she said.

She said it has always been the hallmark of the PML-N to target, challenge and malign the state institutions such as the judiciary. She added that through such cheap tactics, they cannot escape and avoid accountability.

She further said independent applicability of law is being ensured in ‘Naya Pakistan’. The institutions are independent and nobody is above the law and everybody is subservient to it, she concluded.