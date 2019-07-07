Maryam’s video holds no value after judge’s denial, says Qureshi

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Sunday that after the denial of the accountability judge about the video, the footage presented by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) holds no value.

Speaking to media persons here, he, however, said that the forensic audit of the video would make things clear.

He claimed that the PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz was not barred from holding a public meeting in Mandi Bahauddin.

He said the government was well aware of the problems of masses and using all resources to resolve them. The masses would observe good results soon due to public-friendly policies of the government, he added.

Speaking about Hajj, the foreign minister stated that the incumbent government had taken revolutionary steps to facilitate pilgrims.

The government succeeded in obtaining concession in residences, he said, adding that the saved amounts were being returned to pilgrims.

In the past, the corrupt rulers made properties in foreign countries through corruption in sacred Hajj operation as well.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also took up the issue of prisoners with the Saudi government, he said, adding that the Saudis responded positively to the PM’s query.