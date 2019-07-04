Secret Superstar was my biopic in reverse: Zaira Wasim

(Disclaimer: this is a work of fiction. Learn to take a joke; you’ll live longer.)

MUMBAI – Bollywood actress Zaira Wasim has revealed that her famous film ‘Secret Superstar’ was actually her own biopic, but in reverse chronological order.

Wasim who announced she will quit acting on Facebook, took to the social media platform again to make the revelation about the film that took her to stardom.

“I actually played myself in Secret Superstar. I was playing the lead in my own biopic. How many people can say that? Hence, what’s the point in continuing to act after I have already achieved what no one else has?” she wrote in a lengthy Facebook post on Thursday.

“What was also special about Secret Superstar was that not only was it my biopic, and not only was I the lead in my own biopic, it was a biopic in reverse. The story moves from a young talented star abandoning her skills to succumb to religious orthodoxy – and not the other way around,” she added in her Facebook post.

Zaira Wasim who rose to fame in 2016, when she starred in ‘Dangal’, one of Bollywood’s highest grossing films, said the film ‘Dangal’ was also inspired from her life as well.

“I have wrestled with orthodox religious beliefs from a young age. That’s what Dangal is about,” she added in her Facebook post.