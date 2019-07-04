Rana Sana living without food, water: wife

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab President Rana Sanaullah has not been given “anything to eat, except a slice of bread, in the past two days”, said her wife Nabeela Sanaullah.

Speaking to the reporters after meeting her husband, Nabeela said that Sanaullah was “feeling very weak as he had not been given any food or water in the past two days”.

The cell doesn’t even have a fan, she said, corroborating claims made by the PML-N leaders on Wednesday.

“He was escorted in and out of the meeting with me, during which an official remained present,” she revealed, adding the medical examination was also done by a person who belonged to ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

“Rana sahib is being punished for telling the truth. We do not fear anything. Even in [former president] Pervez Musharraf’s time, he had been honourably freed,” she added.

She also vowed to file a case against Prime Minister Imran Khan.