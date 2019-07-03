Prime suspect in Chinese consulate attack nabbed

KARACHI: Interpol on Wednesday arrested Rashid Brohi, the prime suspect of the Chinese consulate attack in Karachi, from a Gulf state and handed him over to Pakistan.

According to sources, Brohi, who is allegedly a member of the proscribed Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), facilitated the consulate attack, in which four people, including two policemen, were killed.

Those arrested earlier had informed about Rashid Brohi, sources said, adding that Brohi had taken Rs0.1 million for the attack.

In November 2018, security forces had foiled an attack on the Chinese consulate in the Clifton.

Two policemen, Assistant Sub Inspector Ashraf Dawood, and Constable Amir were martyred and a security guard was injured as three gunmen unsuccessfully tried to enter consulate premises.

Two civilians, a father and son, named Zahir Shah and Abdul Karim, were also killed in the attack.

In a timely response, which lasted for over one hour, all three terrorists were killed.