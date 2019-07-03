Karachi Transport Ittehad announces strike over CNG price hike

KARACHI: The Karachi Transport Ittehad (KTI) announced on Wednesday that they will observe a strike on July 10 over a recent hike in the prices of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), local media reported.

Mehmood Afridi, an official of the transport organisation said that no transporter will bring his vehicle on the roads to record a protest against the increase in CNG prices.

He further said that despite the increase in prices of CNG, transporters are still charging the same fare from commuters.

Earlier, on June 30, the federal government hiked the General Sales Tax (GST) on CNG by 2.5 percent.