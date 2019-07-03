Firing at Lahore airport kills two, injures two: police

LAHORE: At least one person was killed while two others were wounded when an unidentified person opened fire at Allama Iqbal International Airport on Wednesday morning, Airport Security Force (ASF) said.

Reportedly, the passengers were coming out of the international arrival lounge when two suspects — identified as Shan and Arshad — opened fire on a man near the airport’s parking area. Their target was Zain Ali, a 30-year-old resident of the Lakhodair area in Lahore, who was returning from Saudi Arabia after performing Umrah.

As a result, Zain died on the spot while the second man, a taxi driver who randomly came in the line of fire, was taken to the hospital where he too succumbed to his injuries.

SP Cantt Safdar Raza Qazi said one injured person was in a critical condition. “Police are investigating how the suspects managed to enter the airport premises with weapons,” he added.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Ashfaq Ahmad Khan said that the two suspects already had a criminal record and have were arrested. They had a long-running dispute with Zain. Footage available with a private media outlet showed the deceased lying on the floor with two women sitting next to the body.

The DIG further said that the two criminals had entered the airport parking area with weaponry by deceiving the ASF; however, they did not enter the main terminal’s security cordon. Still, the incident has raised doubts over the ability and efficiency of police and airport security which heavily patrols the area.

Following the incident, a forensic team reached the site while entry and exit points to the airport were immediately closed. After receiving reports of the incident, a large contingent of police and Rangers personnel reached the airport.