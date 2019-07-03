Firing at Lahore airport kills at least one: police

LAHORE: At least one person was killed while another was severely wounded in firing inside Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore on Wednesday morning, Airport Security Force (ASF) said.

Reportedly, both the passengers were coming out of the international arrival lounge when an unidentified gunman opened fire at them, killing at least one. It was also reported that both the passengers had just returned after performing Umrah.

The ASF arrested the gunman on the spot. However, his identity is yet to be disclosed.

More details to follow