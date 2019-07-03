Bajwa takes top brass into confidence over ‘tough’ economic measures

–Corps Commanders’ moot takes stock action against banned outfits, security environment

RAWALPINDI: Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday took the top military brass into confidence over the “difficult but extremely essential measures” taken by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government to bring the economy out of the woods.

The chief of army staff was presiding over the 22nd Corps Commanders’ Conference at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi on Wednesday, said a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

During the meeting, Gen Bajwa briefed the forum about “difficult but extremely essential long-term beneficial measures” taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan to breathe life into a crippling economy.

“Pakistan is on a positive trajectory of peace and development and shall carry forward the same towards enduring peace and prosperity,” the statement quoted Gen Qamar as saying.

“Geo-strategic, regional and National Security environment including India, Afghanistan, Iran, ongoing internal security operations and actions against proscribed organisations were also discussed,” it added.

The statement comes weeks after the government included the army chief in the National Development Council (NDC), formed to accelerate economic growth and improve coordination among the provinces and the federation.

Gen Bajwa also delivered a lecture on the economy last month, wherein he blamed the “fiscal management” during the previous government for the country’s economic woes.