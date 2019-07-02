Imran wants production orders law amended

–Says lawmakers detained over graft and money laundering charges shouldn’t be considered as ‘political prisoners’

–Plea filed in SC against issuance of production orders

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday hinted at an amendment in the laws concerning production orders of the parliamentarians, saying the National Assembly speaker shouldn’t issue orders for the lawmakers who were detained over graft cases and money laundering.

According to reports, the lawmakers involved in corrupt practices shouldn’t be called political prisoners. “These sort of prisoners should not be categorised as political prisoners,” he said.

Speaking during the budget session, Imran had said production orders of those involved in money laundering and corruption should not be issued, neither should they be allowed to speak in parliament.

SC MOVED:

Separately, an appeal filed in the Supreme Court on Tuesday challenged the issuance of production orders of opposition members and politicians arrested over corruption charges.

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser had issued production orders of lawmakers Asif Ali Zardari, Saad Rafique to attend the budget session, while the Punjab Assembly speaker issued production orders of Hamza Shehbaz.

In Sindh, the speaker allowed Faryal Talpur to attend the budget session after he issued her orders.

The appeal seeks nullification of the production orders citing that such orders can’t be issued when the accused is under physical remand of law enforcement.

According to the Rule 108 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in National Assembly 2007, the speaker or chairman of a committee may summon a member in custody on the charge of a non-bailable offence to attend a sitting or sittings of the assembly or meeting of the committee of which he is a member, if he considers his presence necessary.

During the recent sessions of the National Assembly, the opposition had demanded the production orders for detained lawmakers.

In addition to the ones arrested on corruption charges, such as Saad Rafique and Asif Ali Zardari, the opposition leaders also called for the production of the two Waziristan lawmakers Ali Wazir and Mohsin Dawar, who were arrested in the aftermath of Kharqamar incident, so that they could represent their constituents.

However, the speaker refused to issue the production after he was ‘advised’ by the law ministry in the case.

The ministry sent a letter to the speaker quoting a decision of the Supreme Court in Rana Muhammad Arshad vs Additional Commissioner (revenue) Multan case of 1998, which reads: “In the light of above, as the nature of the charges against the detenues touches upon stark act of terrorism, seemingly corroborated by contemporaneous testimony of eye witness, as broadcasted in the media widely, the honourable speaker may well exercise his discretion by not issuing the production orders in question.”