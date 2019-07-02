Child found dead in manhole in Karachi

KARACHI: A five-year-old child was found dead in Karachi’s Jamshed Quarters locality on Tuesday, media reported.
The boy went missing two days earlier while playing in the street outside his home in Jamshed Quarters.
The body of the child was recovered from a manhole near his home by the staff cleaning the sewerage line.
Parents of the deceased boy said that they haven’t made up their mind yet about going for legal action against the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) over the death of their son because of the open manhole.