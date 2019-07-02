Bilawal richest politician with Rs1.5 billion net worth

–ECP documents say PM Imran’s financial worth stands at Rs108m, while Zardari and Shehbaz own assets worth Rs660m and Rs189m, respectively

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday released asset details of Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan and Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari along with other key politicians.

The prime minister’s financial worth stands at Rs108 million while Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has a net worth of Rs1.5 billion, making him the richest politician in Pakistan. The PPP leader also declared himself as a partner in two villas in Dubai.

According to the documents released by the electoral body, the PM’s spouse, Bushra Bibi, is the owner of a 3-kanal house in Bani Gala, 431-kanal land in Pakpattan and 266-kanal in Okara.

His own Bani Gala residence has been listed as a gift. Additionally, he has three foreign currency accounts – one each for US dollars, Euro and Pound Sterling.

He also owns four goats worth Rs50,000 and 150 acres of agricultural land.

Among other politicians, the election commission revealed that former president Asif Ali Zardari owns holdings worth Rs660million. Of the total, Zardari owns animals worth Rs10m and arms worth Rs16.6m.

Senior PPP leader Khursheed Shah also owns assets worth Rs60m.

According to the ECP, Leader of Opposition Shehbaz Sharif owns possessions worth Rs189m whereas his spouses, Nusrat Shehbaz and Tehmina Durrani, own assets worth Rs230m and Rs5.76m respectively.

The ECP also released details of other Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Rana Sanaullah, who own assets worth Rs600m and Rs66m respectively.

The top poll body also named Minister for Railways Shaikh Rasheed as an owner of assets worth Rs35m.

Minister of State for States and Frontier Regions Shahryar Afridi owns assets worth Rs20m and Defence Minister Pervez Khattak owns possessions worth Rs139m along with Rs25 million as bank balance.