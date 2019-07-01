Man kills wife, eight in-laws over ‘honour’

MULTAN: A man on late Sunday night killed his wife and eight in-laws in the Hassanabad area of Multan in an incident what police suspect as ‘honour’ killing.

According to Rescue officials, six people were gunned down while four were burnt alive after being locked inside a room.

New Multan police have registered an FIR against five accused, on the report of Ali Raza, the brother-in-law of the main accused, Ajmal.

Muhammad Ajmal, accompanying his brother Ashmal, and father Muhammad Zafar, had killed six members while setting four on fire.

Six persons died on the spot, while four others were rushed to hospital by rescuers. However, two of them died the same night while another, Saim Hassan, died on Monday in the hospital.

Complainant Ali Raza stated that he had just brought his mother, Tasleem Bibi, home from a hospital when the accused along with his father and brother barged in their home armed with pistols.

“Ajmal fired at his sister Asma in kitchen, and she fell down. Almost all family members came out of the room after hearing the gunfire. Both Ajmal and Ashmal opened fire on all of them, causing severe injuries to his sisters Kiran, Saima and mother Tasleem Bibi, his nieces Naima Shahzad, Maira, daughter of accused Ajmal, and nephew Aadil, son of accused Ajmal. They all died on the spot.”

Meanwhile, the accused put petrol on verandah chicks and set these on fire.

He said that he along with his father Lal Muhammad, sister Roma wife of Nadeem Islam, and nephew Saim Hassan and Hafiz Arsalan ran away to the house of a neighbour Khuda Bakhsh Baloch.

However, the accused chased them and shot at and killed his sister Roma and injured Saim Hassan. The accused then fled the scene while firing shots into the air, Ali Raza said in his complaint.

Police said, they have arrested the accused Ajmal and his father Zafar while efforts were afoot to arrest the remaining accused.

Accused Ajmal is a tailor by profession and had returned home from Saudi Arabia recently. According to the FIR, he attacked his in-laws as he had doubts about the character of his wife.

The FIR was registered under sections 302, 324, 336B, 148, 149 of PPC and Section 7 of Anti-Terrorism Act.