Fazl summons Rehbar Committee’s meeting on Tuesday

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chairman Maulana Fazlur Rahman has summoned the meeting of the newly-formed Rehbar Committee on Tuesday.

According to the reports, the meeting will discuss the no-confidence vote against Senate chairman, economic situation as well as holding protests against the government. The meeting will consider, whether to initiate separate public contact campaigns by the opposition parties or to launch a joint drive.

The meeting will also discuss the issue of possible arrests by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Pakistan People’s Party leader Yousuf Raza Gillani, Nayyar Bukhari, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal, and Qaumi Watan Party’s Aftab Sherpao, Mir Tahir Bizenjo and Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) leader Usman Kakar will attend the meeting.

It is pertinent to mention here that on June 26, an All Parties Conference hosted by JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had decided to constitute a ‘Rehbar Committee’ to devise a joint future line of action. The committee having the representation of all opposition parties would sort out their mutual differences and ensure implementation of the APC decisions.

Talking about the committer after the APC in the presser, Fazlur Rehman had said that the opposition parties will replace Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani through a constitutional procedure. A steering committee – comprising members from all parties – would be mandated to name a joint candidate. “The committee will be called Rehbar Committee, it will implement the APC decisions,” he said.