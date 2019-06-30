Former rulers acting like ‘fish out of water’, says Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday said that the former leaders are behaving like ‘fish out of water’ while they are in opposition.

Firdous expressed this on Twitter and further wrote that the former rulers will now have to develop a habit of living without the official resources for another four years.

“On what grounds are those leaders demanding mid-term elections who were in favor of completion of constitutional tenure while they themselves were in power. These people cannot live without being in government for ten months,” she said.