Buzdar, Sarwar call on PM

Amid reports that some of the lawmakers belonging to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) from Punjab are ready to jump the ship, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday met Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar.

During the meetings, the Punjab CM and the Governor Punjab briefed the prime minister on the current political situation in the province.

South Punjab Province Executive Council Chairman Tahir Bashir Cheema was also present in the meeting. Matters pertaining to South Punjab province also came under discussion in the meeting.