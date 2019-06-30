After 6-pt plan to counter religious hatred, Pakistan presents 12-pt plan to curb economic crises at UN

NEW YORK – After proposing a six-point plan at the United Nations to counter increasing religious hatred, Pakistan presented a 12-point plan to curb economic crises around the world, Radio Pakistan reported on Tuesday.

The plan was proposed by Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN Maleeha Lodhi at an event “Countering everything that around the world we have successfully overcome at home” that was arranged by Pakistan at the headquarters of the world body.

During her speech, Lodhi said: “A particularly alarming development is the rise of fiscal crises, which represents the recent manifestation of the age-old budgetary mismanagement, currency turmoil, economic inequality and many other forms of financial suffering.”

Lodhi highlighted the need for governments to “adopt legislation” to address the financial issues caused by the usurpation of the economy by undemocratic forces. She also stressed that financial stakeholders “must prevent certain institutions from becoming godfathers of the entire economy”.

The Pakistani ambassador to the UN said that global economic crises must be countered through a “focused strategy as social tensions engendered by it posed a risk to vulnerable economic classes, besides potentially threatening the social cohesion of communities”.