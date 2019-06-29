Budget’s approval is Opp’s defeat: Firdous

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Saturday stated that the federal budget 2019-20 was a step towards the goal of a prosperous, self-reliant and developed Pakistan.

She took to Tweeter on Saturday, and termed the passage of the budget “a defeat to the opposition”.

Awan said the government will take steps in the best interest of country and the nation, and the opposition will face defeat on every front.

She said the upcoming months and years will take the nation and the country to the destination of development.

Reiterating the government’s resolve to achieve the objective of prosperity for people, the special assistant to the PM said under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the struggle and sacrifice will bear fruits for a bright future.

“The government has been taking bold decisions for the bright future of the country,” she said. “We will definitely achieve the goal of progress and prosperity for the general public.”