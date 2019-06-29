KMC demolishes K-Electric office built on footpath

KARACHIL: The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation’s (KMC) anti-encroachment cell demolished on Saturday an office of K-Electric, the city’s sole power distributor, built on pavement on Shahrah-e-Quaideen road.

An official of KMC relayed a two-room office of the power utility was pulled down as part of its anti-encroachment operation.

He said illegal structures built along Shahrah-e-Quaideen and Shaheed-e-Millat Road are being razed.

Afterwards, he said, KMC has prepared a strategy to launch an anti-encroachment operation around the Jubilee Market.

It is noteworthy that KMC had earlier this month razed to ground over 100 dastarkhawans built on pavements across the city on directives of the Supreme Court.

KMC launched its drive against installations of welfare organisations from District Central as around 50 dastarkhwans and other installations were removed from the footpaths in Golimar, Gulberg, Nazimabad, North Nazimabad and other areas.

According to a KMC official, welfare organisations which would set up dastarkhawans or structures after the removal will be penalised.

A fine of Rs15,000 to 25,000 would be imposed as per Rule 7 of the Anti-Encroachment Act, 1973.